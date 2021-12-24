Lakeland man arrested for his 5th DUI, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 64 year old Lakeland man was arrested for his fifth DUI Thursday, according to the Polk County Police Sheriff’s Office.

John Scott, 64, of Lakeland was arrested after deputies said he was seen driving recklessly Thursday around 9:30 p.m. When deputies located Scott, they said he failed to keep his white Chevy van between the lines.

When deputies pulled Scott over, they reported, “his speech to be slurred, his eyes to be blood-shot and glassy, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person.”

Deputies also reported they had to grab Scott three times as he would start to fall backwards. Deputies said Scott was so unsteady on his feet that he was unable to perform two of the three parts of the Field Sobriety Test.

Scott later told deputies he went to a friend’s house to drink after work, where he “only had six beers,” but restrictions on Scott’s driver’s license allowed him to drive to and from work only.

“Most people get it…they know that driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a bad thing. But this guy clearly doesn’t get it,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “The witness who called to report the reckless driver, then helped deputies locate him may have saved some lives tonight.”

Scott was charged with DUI: 4th or subsequent offense, refusal to submit to DUI BAL test and violation of driver’s license restrictions.

Scott’s four prior DUI arrests in Polk County were in 1976, 1978, 1981, and 2000.