Lakeland man arrested following 2019 DUI crash that killed girlfriend

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man has been arrested following a DUI crash back in 2019 that killed his girlfriend.

According to deputies, Rodney Wimberly, 53, was behind the wheel back on April 14 when he crashed into a utility pole while driving southbound on US 98 just north of Innovation Drive.

The arrest affidavit read Wimberly was stopped at the traffic light at Autumnwood Drive. When the light turned green, Wimberly and a motorcycle accelerated quickly from the light. The motorcycle was out in front of Wimberly, who appeared to be attempting to catch the motorcycle.

According to a witness, Wimberly lost control of his vehicle and started to fishtail, ultimately losing control striking a utility pole.

Detectives say Wimberly’s passenger and girlfriend, Shannon Oglesby, 47, died at the hospital from her injuries. Wimberly sustained serious injuries.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the blood draw conducted at the hospital from Wimberly and had those blood samples tested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Forensic Laboratory.

The toxicology results showed that Wimberly had a blood alcohol level of 0.143 g/100 ml of blood and 0.145 g/100 ml of blood.

“This was a tragedy that was 100% preventable. Mr. Wimberly made a conscious decision to drive while intoxicated endangering his life, the life of Ms. Oglesby, and the lives of other innocent people. His decision to drive led to Ms. Oglesby’s death and Mr. Wimberly will be held accountable. Our message is simple: please, don’t drink and drive—call a ride service or catch a ride from a family member or friend. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

