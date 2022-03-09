Lakeland man accused of threatening to blow up girlfriend’s house, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man is behind bars after threatening to kill his girlfriend, her dog, and blow up her house, according to deputies.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Carpenter, 28, was arrested on March 6, after he pointed a gun at his girlfriend and threatened to blow up her home with a grenade on March 3, just a few days into dating.

Deputies say on March 7, Carpenter’s girlfriend bonded him out of the Polk County Jail and they went out for drinks with a friend and ended up back at Carpenter’s home on Helena Lane in Lakeland where he lives with his parents.

During the argument, both Carpenter and his girlfriend left in separate cars when deputies say Carpenter began yelling at her, smashed her side-view mirror with his hand, and then fired five shots at her car as she drove away.

When deputies got in contact with Carpenter’s parents they denied hearing any gunshots and not seeing him that evening.

Deputies reviewed the Carpenter’s home surveillance cameras which showed Joshua Carpenter with the firearm shooting at his girlfriend’s car. Detectives also reviewed interior security video showing Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter reacting to the sound of gunshots and running outside.

During a search of the home, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia belonging to Joshua Carpenter were found.

“It’s amazing nobody was physically hurt by this obviously violent man over the past few days. Our detectives were able to sort through this mess, and put him behind bars—hopefully for quite a while. And for those who actively try to interfere with our investigation, we will hold you accountable.” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The Carpenter family and Carpenter’s driver Slater Cacace, 32, were all arrested on a multitude of charges.