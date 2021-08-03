Lakeland man accused of ‘animalistic’ molestation of a child under 10

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man faces criminal charges after admitting to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that he molested a child under 10 numerous times, according to a release.

Detectives arrested Eric Roe, 32, Monday after investigating claims that Roe molested a child he had “custodial access to.” The child’s mother contacted authorities that afternoon, saying her child told her Roe molested them.

The sheriff’s office said when she confronted Roe, he admitted to touching her child inappropriately in an “animalistic” manner and said he was ashamed of it.

“A crime such as this is absolutely sickening,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “The victim is so young, and the perpetrator is in a position of trust; he was someone the child should have been able to look up to.”

The mother told the sheriff’s office that Roe left with a gun and was acting in a suicidal manner. Deputies found him at the Gator Creek Reserve with the gun and some ammunition.

Roe told detectives in an interview that he molested the child around five times since the victim was 4 years old, but he later said it was eight to 10 times.

“We are going to do everything we can to hold him accountable and make sure he does not have access to victimize a child again,” Judd said.

Eric Roe booked into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Processing Center on Sexual Battery by Custodian and Lewd/Lascivious Molestation.