POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 71-year-old Lakeland man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he pretended to be a 17-year-old girl online to “engage in explicit sexual conversations” with a minor.

Deputies said Donald McClendon, Jr., 71, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography after authorities found flash drives that belonged to him containing two images of children as young as 5-years-old being sexually battered.

According to a news release, McClendon told detectives he pretended to be a 16 or 17-year-old girl online and used a photo of a minor as his profile picture. McClendon also admitted the flash drives that contained the child pornography were his.

McClendon’s devices were seized and are pending examination. He faces more charges pending the discovery of additional child pornography content.

“This investigation is still ongoing – more charges related to the felony possession and distribution of images and videos of children being sexually battered are possible after we do a complete forensic analysis on his devices,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

McClendon is currently in the Volusia County Jail being held with no bond on the Polk County warrant. He will be transferred to the Polk County Jail.

He was previously charged with aggravated battery and domestic violence battery, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.