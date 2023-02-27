LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Ledger said it will no longer publish the “Dilbert” comic strip after the creator made racist remarks.

The newspaper said Scott Adams’ discriminatory comments influenced its decision to discontinue his comic, saying his views do not align with the Ledger’s editorial or business values.

“At The Ledger, we lead with inclusion and equity, and strive to maintain a respectful environment for everyone across the diverse communities we serve. While we respect and encourage free speech, we will not provide a platform for individuals who counter our values,” a post on the newspaper’s website reads.

Dozens of newspapers and a major comic strip platform have decided to no longer publish Adams’ work due to his remarks.

According to the Associated Press, in a Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.”

In another episode of his online show Saturday, Adams said he had been making a point that “everyone should be treated as an individual” without discrimination, AP reported.

“But you should also avoid any group that doesn’t respect you, even if there are people within the group who are fine,” Adams said.

Adams said new “Dilbert” strips will only be available on his subscription service on the Locals platform.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.