Lakeland K-9 team competing on A&E’s ‘America’s Top Dog’ this week

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – “If you had told me ten years ago that I was going to be on a TV show, I’d laugh at you.”

A Lakeland Police K-9 officer has been waiting eight months to watch himself and his K-9 compete on national television.

“I think the main reason I wanted to do it was to represent my city,” said Sgt. Aaron Peterman. “This is a great city.”

Sgt. Peterman has been a K-9 officer since 2006. He’s partnered with an energetic K-9 named Blizzard since 2016.

As his name suggests, 4-year old Blizzard is a whirlwind.

His day job involves sniffing out trouble at Detroit Tigers spring training games at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.

“Blizzard and I do the bomb sweeps here. Blizzard’s a dual certified patrol and explosives dog,” said Sgt. Peterman.

There’s another side to Blizzard though, a competitive side. He is competing for this week’s title of “America’s Top Dog” on A&E.

Sgt. Peterman says producers for the popular show “Live PD” have unsuccessfully reached out to Lakeland Police before.

“‘Hey if you won’t do Live PD, how about this new show we got going on’?” he said the producers asked him. “We sat down and talked about it and we did an interview on Skype and we got it.”

So Sgt. Peterman and his K-9 took off for a four-day shoot back in June in Los Angeles, where the pair got the Hollywood treatment.

But the competition was no puppy’s game.

“They have a big car gauntlet they got to run through. They have a big fire tower you got to go up and down. So the dogs got to run, jump, swim, grab a hold of things, let go of things,” said Sgt. Peterman.

If he wins, Sgt. Peterman plans to share his prize money with SPCA Florida in Lakeland.

“I just wanted to give back and represent the police department and the city as best I could,” said Sgt. Peterman.

He’s being tight-lipped about the results but you can find out what happened Wednesday at 9 p.m. on A&E.

We want to wish Blizzard & Sgt. Peterman the best of luck!

