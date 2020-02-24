Lakeland K-9 team competing on A&E’s ‘America’s Top Dog’ this week

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – “If you had told me ten years ago that I was going to be on a TV show, I’d laugh at you.”

A Lakeland Police K-9 officer has been waiting eight months to watch himself and his K-9 compete on national television.

“I think the main reason I wanted to do it was to represent my city,” said Sgt. Aaron Peterman. “This is a great city.”

Sgt. Peterman has been a K-9 officer since 2006. He’s partnered with an energetic K-9 named Blizzard since 2016.

As his name suggests, 4-year old Blizzard is a whirlwind.

His day job involves sniffing out trouble at Detroit Tigers spring training games at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland.

“Blizzard and I do the bomb sweeps here. Blizzard’s a dual certified patrol and explosives dog,” said Sgt. Peterman.

There’s another side to Blizzard though, a competitive side. He is competing for this week’s title of “America’s Top Dog” on A&E.

Sgt. Peterman says producers for the popular show “Live PD” have unsuccessfully reached out to Lakeland Police before.

“‘Hey if you won’t do Live PD, how about this new show we got going on’?” he said the producers asked him. “We sat down and talked about it and we did an interview on Skype and we got it.”

So Sgt. Peterman and his K-9 took off for a four-day shoot back in June in Los Angeles, where the pair got the Hollywood treatment.

But the competition was no puppy’s game.

“They have a big car gauntlet they got to run through. They have a big fire tower you got to go up and down. So the dogs got to run, jump, swim, grab a hold of things, let go of things,” said Sgt. Peterman.

If he wins, Sgt. Peterman plans to share his prize money with SPCA Florida in Lakeland.

“I just wanted to give back and represent the police department and the city as best I could,” said Sgt. Peterman.

He’s being tight-lipped about the results but you can find out what happened Wednesday at 9 p.m. on A&E.

We want to wish Blizzard & Sgt. Peterman the best of luck!

LATEST POLK COUNTY NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police arrest robbery suspect following chase"

Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cigar City ranked #5 on 'Best Brewers In The World' list"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"

Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone video appears to show man harassing manatee near Gandy Bridge"

Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search on for man who took picture up woman's dress at Brandon Walmart"

Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay fire crews battle Charlotte County fire"

Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Death investigation underway on 43rd Street in Tampa"

Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park"

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children"

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss