Note: The video in this story is from an earlier report.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After years of searching, the FBI said it has found a Lakeland man who was wanted for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Saturday morning, the FBI said it arrested Jan. 6 fugitives Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 24; Olivia Michele Pollock, 33; and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III, 27, after finding them at a ranch in Groveland, Florida.

Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Olivia Pollock (DOJ)

Joseph Hutchinson III (DOJ)

Their arrests came exactly three years after supporters of former President Donald Trump rioted at the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election victory of President Joe Biden.

According to the FBI, Jonathan Daniel Pollock had been on the run since June 2021 when they raided his family’s home.

Pollock was accused of assaulting several officers with a deadly weapon during the riot.

A 2021 release said Pollock attacked officers by punching and kneeing them. He was also accused of seizing a riot shield from an officer and charging into a police line.

“Jonathan Pollock grappled with another officer and swung his arm to strike the officer while another rioter simultaneously swung at the officer with a flagpole,” the release stated. “Hutchinson kicked the line of police officers, and Jonathan Pollock seized a riot shield which he thrust into an officer’s throat and face before thrusting the shield towards another officer.”

Olivia Pollock was also wanted after she disappeared in March, days before her trial in D.C.

According to the FBI, all three suspects will appear in federal court in Ocala Monday.