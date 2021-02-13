Lakeland hospital employee arrested for sexually assaulting elderly patient

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an elderly woman at the hospital he works at in Lakeland.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, an officer working an extra-duty shift at Lakeland Regional Health was notified by hospital security Friday around 9:45 p.m. of a possible assault on a patient inside the building.

Officers say an 82-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the elevator by Jordan Robert James while she was being taken from one hospital floor to another for testing.

Detectives arrested James and have charged him with aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment.

He was taken to the Polk County Jail without incident.

This incident remains an open and active investigation.