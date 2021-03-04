Lakeland High School back to normal after being placed on ‘heightened security’ due to phone call threat

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Lakeland High School and Harrison School for the Arts are no longer on heightened security, according to Polk County Public Schools.

Both schools were searched, but law enforcement officers were unable to find anything.

School officials say each campus has been deemed safe and secure.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lakeland High School has been placed on heightened security after officials with Polk County Public Schools say the school received a verbal threat over the phone.

The school board said Harrison School for the Arts also received a threatening phone call.

Both schools were briefly placed on lockdown, however, they have now been placed on heightened security as a precautionary measure while law enforcement officers conduct a search of the campuses.

According to PCPS, an email that went out to families asked that they not visit either school campus at this time until the search is complete and the heightened security is lifted.

The district says both schools are expected to have a normal dismissal Thursday afternoon.