Lakeland first responders come together to remember victims of 9/11

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a day our nation will never forget, the day our nation was changed forever, and thousands of lives were lost.

On Friday, first responders from the Lakeland Fire Department and the Lakeland Police Department joined together for a memorial service to remember the victims killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

“It’s very important to us to make sure we don’t forget, and we honor them, and continue to honor and remember their sacrifices that day,” said Lakeland Fire Chief Douglas Riley.

The event was held at 8:46 a.m. the same time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

At 9:03 a.m. the second plane hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

At a time when many events are being held virtually, organizers chose to hold the event in person with precautions to make sure the victims and heroes are never forgotten.

“In many facets of life I think we see where technology and computers separate us and sometimes make us less human. Today is the day to be human,” said Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia.

