Lakeland firefighter, SPCA rescued pets calendar to return for 2023

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Fire Department and SPCA Florida are teaming back up to create a 2023 rescued pets calendar after a hiatus.

The calendar will feature rescued pets and LFD firefighters. Each month of the year will feature safety tips and information from both organizations.

All proceeds will go directly to helping rescue animals in Polk County.

According to the fire department, previous years’ calendars have generated more than $15,000 to “cover expenses for the medical care of animals encountered on human emergency scenes by the Lakeland Fire Department and treated at SPCA Florida’s Reva McClurg Medical Center.”

The 2023 calendar is still in the planning stage. It is set to be released on Nov. 12 at SPCA Florida’s annual Auction for Animals, its largest fundraiser of the year.

Calendars will be $10 online and in-person and details on how to purchase a copy will be announced later this year.