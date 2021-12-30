Lakeland Fire Dept. responds to burning building at Lakewood Terrace Apartments

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Fire Department responded to a morning fire at Lakewood Terrace Apartments on W. 14th Street.

The fire department responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found smoke inside a second-floor apartment but no active fire, according to officials.

The fire was extinguished by Lakeland police officers before fire crews arrived, according to a statement from the fire department. Crews checked for fire extension and ventilated the apartment. Officials say the apartment “sustained moderate fire damage” and three tenants were evacuated from the property.

CPR was reportedly administered to the three tenants, and they were taken to a local hospital. Three Lakeland officers, a Lieutenant and two officers, were also taken to the hospital for monitoring, according to the fire department.

No firefighter injuries were reported. LFD said 16 units and 6 Polk County Fire Rescue units responded alongside LPD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with the Bureau of Fire and Arson investigating with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, but LFD said the fire appeared “to be unintentional.” Officials reached out to the American Red Cross and referred to the Public housing Authority, who manages the property.