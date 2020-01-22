Lakeland Fire Department now hiring, accepting applications

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – They rush into burning buildings to fight flames, show up on your worst days, and risk their life to save others.

Now the Lakeland Fire Department is looking to hire several firefighters to answer that call to help.

“If you have a bad day here, people can die. We’re getting these calls from 911 when people need us the most, and we have to be at the top of our game all the time,” said Chief John Almskog, Division Chief of Training with the Lakeland Fire Department.

So what does it take to be a firefighter? Besides the state requirements, fire school, and EMT Certification, Almskog says it takes heart. “Do I have a servant’s heart? That’s number one, and then everything else we can teach you,” he said.

The department says they have open positions after recent promotions and retirements.

At minimum, five firefighters will be hired.

“A brand new firefighter coming in the door will probably make, a firefighter EMT, right around $45,000 which, when you consider that it’s basically nine months worth of education and training it’s very good,” said Chief Almskog.

Once hired, new firefighters will go through training with the department that covers physical and agility, technical skills, medical skills, and more.

“When you get picked up with a department, particularly with Lakeland Fire, they teach you the Lakeland way, and it’s very intense. We’re one of the best and they train you to be the best,” said Firefighter EMT Alexander Pickup-Crawford.

The department will accept applications through Jan. 30.

To apply, click here.

LATEST STORIES: