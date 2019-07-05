Lakeland elementary school teacher arrested for battery, assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County elementary school teacher is facing charges after deputies say he hit a woman with a lamp.

Carrington Latson, a 32-year-old teacher at Wendell Watson Elementary School in Lakeland, was arrested Friday. He’s been charged with two counts of battery domestic violence and one count of simple assault. All three charges are misdemeanors.

The alleged incident happened Friday morning during an argument between Latson and the victim. At some point during the argument, deputies say Latson swung a lamp at the woman and hit her in the rib cage. The arrest report says he then threw the lamp against the wall, shattering it.

Deputies who responded to the scene say they saw a red mark on the woman’s body and saw a gouge in the wall along with the shattered lamp.

The victim told deputies she and Latson also argued on the Fourth of July. She says Latson grabbed her arm and shoved her after she refused to leave a room when he told her to, the arrest report says.

The woman told deputies Latson then pushed her out of the room and chased her up the stairs. She locked herself in the bathroom, but told deputies Latson forced the door open and broke it. Deputies say they saw the damaged wooden door frame.

Latson was taken into custody and booked into the Polk County Jail.