Lakeland Electric employee tests positive for coronavirus

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland Electric employee tested positive for coronavirus this week and is now home in quarantine, the company announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from Lakeland Electric, the employee last worked on Monday and received a positive test result on Tuesday.

“The employee took the appropriate actions by staying home as soon as the individual developed symptoms and informed Lakeland Electric,” a company representative said in a statement. “Lakeland Electric continues to be in contact with the employee who is at home and doing well.”

The case was reported to state and local public health officials.

The company said they are now taking precautions to protect other employees. All areas the employee had direct contact with were deep cleaned. Employees who had prolonged direct contact with the infected employee are being tested. As a precaution, those employees are being asked to self-quarantine until their tests results come back.

“Cleaning and disinfecting in all our facilities continues daily. Lakeland Electric continues to remind employees to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to recognize the symptoms,” the company said. “Employees must take their temperature and answer screening questions before entering any City of Lakeland facility.”

