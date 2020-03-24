Lakeland couple caught stealing over $600 of clothes from Walmart, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman accused of stealing $600 of clothes from Walmart Monday in Mulberry.

The sheriff’s office was alerted by Walmart loss prevention officers just before 6 p.m. that the couple were caught putting clothes and shoes in their shopping cart then trying to walk out of the door with it.

When confronted, officers said Cleveland Carr, 41, said he was trying to find his girlfriend, Jolene Parlett, 21, so they could pay for the items.

Walmart officers said Carr then took off and jumped into an SUV awaiting him, driven by his girlfriend.

Polk County deputies caught up to the couple and pulled them over on South Florida Avenue. Several stolen hand baskets from Walmart and Publix were found inside the vehicle, deputies said.

Carr and Parlett were arrested and charged with petit theft and dealing with stolen property.

“If criminals like these think they’re going to take advantage of stores and merchants while they might otherwise be distracted dealing with COVID-19 related issues, they can think again,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We aren’t going to tolerate any crime, big or small, and we will continue putting those who commit crimes in jail.”

