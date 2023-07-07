POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland couple faced a Polk County judge Friday afternoon after being arrested in connection to their 18-month old daughter’s death.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the baby girl died a “torturous death” after her parents left her in a hot car overnight.

“This is not an accident, this is pure negligence, and I suggest to you, the core of the negligence is the abuse of drugs,” Judd said.

State prosecutors called lead detective Joshua Green with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to testify over concerns of the Rondon’s flight risk if they were to bond out of jail.

“During the interviews, the parents informed me to go to Texas because they don’t want to be in Polk County anymore,” said Green.

Joel told the judge he has no reason to run.

“I’m a homeowner, I have my home here in Lakeland,” said Joel. “I’m a contributing member of the community. I’ve been a soccer coach volunteering for my son. The only thing we are mentioning leaving was because the tragedy of the case.”



Deputies said the Rondon’s returned to their Winchester Estates home at 3 a.m. from a Fourth of July party. The couple unloaded their car and put their two older kids, ages 6 and 8, to bed, but left the baby strapped in her car seat.

When the toddler was discovered at 11 a.m. ,she was unresponsive. The baby was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Judd said the heat index that day was 105 degrees.

“After the life-saving measures, after the body being cool down, the baby still had a core temperature of 104.4°, and this was like three hours after the baby was taken out of the hot car.”

Judd said 17 hours after arriving home from the party, the couple both tested positive for marijuana and alcohol and Joel also tested positive for meth.

“That mixture of alcohol and not failure, failure to communicate and they got the food in the house but they didn’t get the baby in the house,” said Sheriff Judd.

The judge set Jazmine’s bond to $500,000 and Joel’s bond to $1 million. If they bond out, there are conditions set by the court.