Lakeland commissioner race heading to runoff election

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The race for a commissioner seat in the City of Lakeland is heading to a runoff election.

Lakeland voters headed to the polls Tuesday night to vote on two commissioners and three proposed charter amendments.

The race for Lakeland Commissioner At-Large #2 will now head to a runoff election set to be held next month.

Lori Edwards, Polk County’s Supervisor of Elections, explained the Lakeland City charter requires a runoff election of the top two candidates in a race if a candidate doesn’t receive 50 percent plus one vote.

The highest-polling candidate from Tuesday night, Chad McCleod, only received 40.72 percent. Carole Philipson received 31.48 percent. Shandale Terrell got 18.17 percent of the vote while Ricky Shirah received 9.03 percent.

The runoff election is scheduled for Dec. 3. Edwards says the same precincts that were open on Nov. 5 will be open again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots.

If you received a mail ballot for the November election, you will receive another one for the runoff. You can request a mail ballot by calling the Supervisor of Elections’ office at (863)-534-5888.

