Lakeland commission approves mask mandate, goes into effect tonight

LAKELAND, Fla.(WFLA) – Lakeland has been added to a growing list of Tampa Bay municipalities requiring face coverings in public areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a 5-2 vote Thursday, Lakeland city commissioners passed a resolution that goes into effect today at 5 p.m. Commissioners Scott Franklin and Bill Read were the only dissenting votes.

The mandate applies to anyone in an indoor location, other than a home or residence, within city limits over the age of 8 years old.

Exemptions include people observing social distancing, people for “whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition,” people exercising, people eating or drinking and people under the age of 18 participating in youth sports.

People not wearing a mask, who are not exempt, could face a fine of up to $250.

The resolution expires August 3.

Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell told 8 On Your Side he has not changed his mind about a countywide mandate.

