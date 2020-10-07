Lakeland city employee accused of covertly recording minor undressing in bathroom

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)—A Lakeland city employee was arrested Monday after authorities say he secretly recorded a minor while she was changing in a bathroom.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl, who is under 16, told police that she found a cell phone hidden in a vanity in the bathroom before she entered the shower and learned she was being recorded.

Police said the cell phone belonged to Lakeland Parking Services Supervisor John Yancey.

According to the affidavit, Yancey was confronted by another witness and denied any wrongdoing. Police said he let the witness check his phone, but she was unable to locate any concerning pictures or videos. However, police said the victim was more familiar with Apple products and was able to recover several videos that showed her undressing in the bathroom. According to police, the videos show Yancey placing the cell phone on the vanity and kneeling in front of the camera.

Police said they interviewed Yancey, but he denied any wrongdoing until he learned that the videos had been recovered.

“When the Defendant was presented with the evidence against him, he exhibited signs and behavior common of a guilty person,” police wrote in the affidavit. “After a long silent pause, the Defendant advised me that he wished to speak to a lawyer.”

Police said Yancey was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, a second-degree felony.

He is being held at the Polk County Jail without bond.

A city spokesman said Yancey had worked as a Parking Services Supervisor for three years. He will be on unpaid administrative leave until further notice.

LATEST STORIES: