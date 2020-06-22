Lakeland city commission to consider a mask order on Monday

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – After the first weekend with indoor mask orders in place in Tampa and St. Petersburg, Polk County’s largest city could adopt a similar measure to slow the spread of coronavirus on Monday morning.

The Lakeland city commission will meet virtually at 9 a.m. to “consider the use of masks/face coverings within the Lakeland corporate limits.”

“The growing concern expressed at our recent Re-open Lakeland Task Force meeting underscored the need to provide more enforcement capability for business owners through mask requirements while indoors,” Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz said. “Meanwhile, positive test rates continue to climb and the healthcare system is even more alarmed.”

Everyone in the Gandy family had a mask on while walking through Munn Park after dining out for Father’s Day.

“I think all of the staff had on their mask,” Jason Gandy from Orlando said. “As far as people coming in and out, not so much.”

Scott Drake from Valrico told 8 On Your Side he’s required to wear a mask during physical therapy and he thinks more municipalities should adopt similar policies in the midst of the pandemic.

“I don’t want to bring home something to my kids and my wife,” Drake said. “So I’ll do whatever I have to. If that means wear it forever, that’s fine.”

While speaking with 8 On Your Side, Drake felt guilty for leaving one of his many face coverings in the car.

“I got some homemade ones, I got some store bought ones and then I also have some of the temporary ones,” he said.

Polk County surpassed more than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday. More than a third of them are in Lakeland (738).

A closer look at the Department of Health data shows the positivity rate for residents in Polk County is on the rise, with the past three days being greater than 13 percent.

The median age for the newly reported 120 cases on Sunday in Polk County is 37 years old.

“I’ve not preempted locals from doing what they think is right,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said about mask orders during a Saturday news conference.

He said the state is better off now compared to April because most of the recently infected Floridians are young adults who don’t have serious symptoms from the virus.

While the governor is not issuing a statewide mask order, that’s exactly the reason why the medical director of Infection Prevention at Lakeland Regional Health said face coverings are needed right now to slow the spread.

“Wearing a mask really helps prevent a person who may be unknowingly sick from spreading it to someone they care about and to the community in general,” Dr. Daniel Haight told 8 On Your Side. “Wearing the mask really helps keep the spread down.”

Haight recommends wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible.

Polk County officials are not considering a mask mandate at this time.

“While numbers are ticking up… I do not see Polk County following Tampa’s lead. Folks are smart enough to make their own decisions,” George Lindsey, a Polk County commissioner, told 8 On Your Side.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is expected to discuss a possible mask order during their meeting on Monday.

By the end of our interview, a family member brought Drake a patriotic mask to put on.

“We have to do what we have to do in order to be healthy,” he said.

