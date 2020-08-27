Lakeland Christmas parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 Lakeland Christmas Parade has been canceled due to complications stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Junior League of Greater Lakeland, the organizers of the Lakeland Christmas Parade, and the City of Lakeland announced the decision Wednesday, stating the organizing committee has obvious concerns regarding the pandemic and the unknowns of what impacts the virus may have going forward.

“Usually at this time, the organizing committee is busy reviewing applications for Christmas Parade participants. On most years we have over 100 applications going into September and right now we have 10 applicants and no marching bands,” said Bob Donahay, the director of parks and recreation. “It is important that we notify the public and those few parade participants that completed applications of the decision to cancel the event before they start spending significant funds on floats, decorations and other parade accommodations.”

“This year would have marked the 40th year of the Lakeland Christmas Parade. The parade usually kicks-off the holiday season in Lakeland and it is unfortunate that this hallmark event cancelled. As you can imagine, it is extremely difficult to plan for a large-scale event during a global health crisis,” said City Manager Tony Delgado. “Our hope is this all goes away and we can get back to the life we all enjoyed before the coronavirus.”

For more information on the City of Lakeland’s coronavirus response, visit lakelandgov.net/covid19.

