LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland family survived a house fire after one of the children living there and a neighbor helped evacuate the residence, fire officials said.

The Lakeland Fire Department said it got a call about a structure fire at a home on Blossom Circle East at around 5:30 p.m.

The department said that there was an active fire on the home’s exterior as smoke was seen billowing through the roof vents, but within 15 minutes, firefighters got the fire under control and contained it to the kitchen.

The fire department said the home caught fire after a cooking accident.

According to officials, five children under the age of 9 were at the home with their grandmother when the fire began.

The oldest of the children helped her four siblings escape the fire but could not help get her grandmother out of the home by herself. However, a neighbor from across the street was able to help get the grandmother out, according to the fire department.

No firefighters were injured in the incident, and the grandmother was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.