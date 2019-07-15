Lakeland Chick-fil-A manager changes flat tire for man in drive-thru

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A wants you to “eat mor chikin” while they help change your tire!

Christopher Sebastiano captured a photo of Chick-fil-A manager Dequan Green helping a man who suffered a flat tire while using the restaurant’s drive-thru.

Someone got a flat tire in the Chick-fil-A drive-through and the managers are out here changing it. This is why people love Chick-fil-a Posted by Christopher Sebastiano on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Green tells News Channel 8 he ran home to grab tools to help the man who despite dealing with car trouble got his food and drinks on a hot Lakeland day.

“I didn’t expect this to blow up, like what’s going on,” Green said. “I’m just happy I could help out.”

Chick-fil-A posted on their Facebook page “We are so much more than just people selling chicken! We love our community and glad we could help!”

The post has been shared over 1,000 times