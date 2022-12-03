LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of brothers from Lakeland died Thursday after losing control of their motorcycle and getting ejected into an SUV’s path, police said.

The Lakeland Police Department said its officers responded to a crash on SR-563, also known as Harden Boulevard, at around 7:13 p.m.

Police said two brothers, 21-year-old Daniel Snell and 19-year-old Nicholas Snell, were riding their motorcycle south on Harden Boulevard when they were approaching a curve.

However, for an unknown reason, the pair’s motorcycle left the road, crossed the median, and went over the boulevard’s northbound lanes.

The department said the two brothers ended up being thrown off the motorcycle and were hit by an SUV that was heading north. The driver of the SUV, a Lakeland woman, stopped and remained at the scene.

First responders tried to save the men, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV’s driver did not suffer any injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains open. Those with information can contact Investigating Officer Camilo Almeida at Camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.