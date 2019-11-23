Lakeland antique mall to reopen following sudden closure

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Good news for those that love the Wildwood Antique Mall in Lakeland!

The owner of the shopping center where Wildwood Antique Mall in Lakeland is located has decided to take over the bankrupt mall and reopen it themselves.

As of now the owner of the shopping center’s goal is to reopen the mall on Nov. 29 just in time for the holidays!

“We know this is a busy and prosperous season for you and we are confident we can find a solution to get you back in business,” Trey Vick said in a statement.

In an effort to open the mall as soon as possible Vick is asking for each vendor to email him at wildwood@v3capgroup.com to confirm if you would like to reopen as a vendor at this location or remove your merchandise from your respective booth.

Wildwood Antique Malls LLC had a number of locations across Florida but Lakeland’s was its largest.

