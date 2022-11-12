LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake Wales police arrested a woman in connection to a wanted suspect, who they said is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a release from the Lake Wales Police Department, a vehicle matching Carlos Williams’ car was found at the Prince of Wales motel on Saturday. Williams, 24, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence charges.

An officer began speaking to Shanell Mickel, 43, who was staying in the motel room the car was parked by. She said she was with Carlos recently, but he wasn’t in the room, and let officers inside the room to confirm.

Officers said they spotted drugs on the nightstand and had detectives obtain a search warrant. After searching the room, police said they found 171.6 grams of cocaine, 193 Xanax pills and 24 Hydrocodone pills, as well as a scale, baggies, and other paraphernalia. Police said they also found $4,064 in cash.

Shanell Mitchell, 43, and Carlos Williams, 24 (via Lake Wales Police Department)

Mickel was arrested and charged with with Possession of Alprazolam (Xanax) with intent to sell, trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams, trafficking in Oxycodone greater than 14 grams, and maintaining a structure/conveyance for drug related purposes.

Lake Wales police said Williams, who is from Winter Haven, is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts should contact Detective Sarah Sittnick or Officer Terry Schulze at 863-678-4223. Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers: