LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake Wales police officers are seeking tips in a 1990 cold case.

In late March 1990, police said Debbie Williams was reported missing by a family member.

At the time of the report, Williams had been missing for about four weeks. Detectives said they have been left with a single partial page initial report to go on.

In 2019, officers said a retired Lake Wales supervisor came to detectives with information about Williams’ case. There were rumors that Williams had been killed by her on-and-off boyfriend who has since died.

Police said the rumors said Williams was buried beneath the boyfriend’s home near the overpass of Highway 27 near Florida Natural.

Detectives said they went to the home to find out if Williams may have been buried there but only found animal bones.

Police said no large-scale digging was done due to safety concerns. Officers said the current homeowners have nothing to do with the case. They said the owners have been cooperative.

The Lake Wales Police Department said it is working with the Lake Wales Building Department, Planning and Zoning, and house moving companies to try to move the home and persevere the potential crime scene.

Detectives said they are working to rebuild the case file by conducting interviews with those who knew Williams and the boyfriend.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. You can also remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS(8477).