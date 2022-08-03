LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales Police Department K9 was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning, Polk County deputies said.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Max was “murdered by a violent suspect”. The sheriff’s office and Lake Wales police held a procession on Wednesday to transport the K9 to the medical examiner’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting suspect, “a violent convicted felon”, is dead. K9 Max was the only officer injured in the shooting.

Max’s handler, Officer Jared Joyner, will lead the procession with his fallen partner in his patrol car. According to a post on the Lake Wales Police Department Facebook page, Max was 7 years old and joined the police department in December 2015.

Police said they will release more details on the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.