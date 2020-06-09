Lake Wales police investigating detective accused of using racial slur

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lake Wales police detective is under investigation following allegations that he used a racial slur in 2018.

“We take every complaint and allegation seriously. Some are easily resolved and others, like this one, require an internal investigation. Once the investigation is complete, all the details of the investigation will be public record,” Lake Wales Deputy Police Chief Troy Schulze said in an email to 8 On Your Side.

According to a complaint, Detective Travis Worley is accused of using a racial slur during an interaction with a black man two years ago.

Another officer, Whitney Dukes, observed the behavior, according to Winter Haven pastor and leader of the Poor Minority Justice Association Clayton Cowart.

Pastor Clayton Cowart

Courtesy: Clayton Cowart

“She went and let the chief of police and his authorities know that this was inappropriate and it was wrong. And nothing was done,” he said.

Dukes went to Cowart, he said, and he filed a complaint via email in April.

“We are appalled at this behavior and expect immediate action. Please consider this as my official complaint,” read the email.

Worley was placed on paid administrative leave on June 5.

“I think what’s happening in other places are now making us conscious that in our own neighborhood, we have people that can’t breathe,” Cowart said. “Not just from the physical aspect. Economically, socially, educationally, we have not been able to breathe for a while.”

Deputy Chief Schulze tells 8 On Your Side Detective Worley has been with the department since February 2015. No prior disciplinary action has been taken against him.

