LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake Wales police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery they said happened at a gas station Monday night.

Police said around 9:38 p.m., a masked man went into the Gate gas station on Highway 27 North and pulled out a gun.

He demanded money from the employees, according to police. He ran when he got the money. The amount he made off with is unknown.

Police said the suspect is a Black male in his early 20s with a thin build. He’s seen in security footage wearing a red hoodie, grey face mask and carrying a multi-color backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective David Arana at 678-4223 or to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.