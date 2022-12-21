TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lake Wales police arrested a man after he allegedly stole a city-owned vehicle and led police on a short chase on Wednesday.

According to police, a city-owned Ford F-150 pickup truck was reported stolen from a city wastewater plant on Dec. 6.

Police said sometime during the previous night, someone entered the locked compound and stole the truck.

On Wednesday, officers received information that the truck was in the area of Scenic Highway. They responded to the area and found the truck on South First Street.

When a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle fled west on Grove Avenue toward Miami Street, then into the Hunt Brothers-owned citrus groves to the south.

After a brief chase through the groves, the vehicle was stopped off of Ray Martin Road, where the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

After a brief foot chase, the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, Christopher Eismon, 42, of Frostproof, faces numerous charges including vehicle theft, fleeing to elude, resisting an officer, trespass in a citrus grove, driving while license suspended, attaching an unassigned license plate, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Eismon is a career felon and has an extensive criminal history.

If you have any information about the case, contact Detective David Arana at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. To stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-TIPS, **TIPS from a cell phone, by going online, or via the P3tips app.