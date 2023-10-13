WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales man died after crashing his car into a concrete pole early Friday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened at about 1 a.m. on Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Lake Ruby Drive.

Deputies said Alphonse Vansickle, 27, was driving on the boulevard when he left the roadway at a high speed.

The car spun and crashed into a culvert before becoming airborne. The sheriff’s office said Vansickle’s car then crashed into a concrete utility pole so hard that it snapped it at 50 feet in the air.

Vansickle’s vehicle continued another 90 feet before landing on an access road to a nearby McDonald’s.

Deputies said Vansickle had his seatbelt on and his airbag deployed, but he died at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is not known why the car left the roadway, but excessive speed and alcohol influence are suspected to be factors in the crash.