Lake Wales man allegedly shot man twice in head, left body in orange grove, sheriff’s office says

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged a Lake Wales man Friday in the September murder of a Kissimmee man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Javorice Tramel, 21, of Lake Wales met Tyrell Bell, 21, of Kissimmee at Tramel’s home at around 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 14. Deputies said the two men had been communicating through phone calls, texts, and social media messages before meeting in person.

However, some time between 1 a.m. and 1:16 a.m., Tramel allegedly shot Bell twice in the head and left him in an orange grove along Grove Road 3 and Lewis Griffin Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Tramel is said to have stolen Bell’s vehicle after shooting him, driving to several locations before leaving it at a QP Gas Station to avoid law enforcement.

On Sept. 22, Tramel was arrested on grand theft of a vehicle, burglary of a vehicle, and violation of probation for the alleged vehicle theft. The sheriff’s office that he was charged with first-degree murder while in the Polk County Jail Friday, Oct. 8.

“A young man who had his whole life ahead of him was brutally murdered by a violent convicted felon who was recently released from prison,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “I commend our detectives for their diligent work on this case and helping bring justice to Tyrell Bell’s family.”

According to the PCSO, Tramel had previously faced 13 felony and six misdemeanor charges.