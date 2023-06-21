POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Beginning July 1, it will be illegal to sell kratom, an herbal substance from southeast Asia, to people under 21 years of age in Florida.

“We give everyone who sells this the opportunity to understand this will get you locked up if you sell it to anyone under the age of 21,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The Florida legislature passed the ban for people under the age of 21 unanimously this legislative session.

Sheriff Judd refers to the substance as “dangerous” because of the “euphoric” sensation it can give to people who consume it.

“It can create hallucinations, confusion. It’s dangerous,” said the sheriff.

Kratom can be consumed in tea/powder or capsule form.

There is no approved use of kratom by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In fact, in a release from this month, the FDA warns against using kratom.

“FDA is concerned that kratom, which affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine, appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence,” the release said.

Kratom is used for pain and to ease withdrawal from alcohol or drugs.

The sale of kratom to anyone, regardless of age, is banned in some states.

“I would not agree with the sheriff. It’s not dangerous. Everything is dangerous if you misuse it. I have yet to see anyone misuse it in my time of being here,” said Michael Mishoe, general manager at N7 Nitro Kava Bar in Lakeland.

N7 Nitro Kava Bar offers customers an array of homebrewed kratom teas and offerings on tap labeled “pain,” “relax,” and “energy.”

“One of my regular customers comes in in the morning. He will grab a glass of red because maybe his gout is acting up so he wants to kind of tamp down on the pain that flares up, try to get through his day,” said Mishoe.

Mishoe said kratom seems to be becoming more popular with younger people.

The bar already prohibits the sale of kratom to people under the age of 21.

“We want to cut out the younger crowd when they’re trying to come in. we don’t want that. We want you to be of-age because we want you to have a sound mind in knowing what you’re doing and what you’re getting into,” said Mishoe.

After July 1, people who sell kratom to customers under the age of 21 in Florida will face a second-degree misdemeanor punishable with up to 60 days in jail.

“The overwhelming majority of our retailers in this community will obey the law. They’re great people just making a living. We don’t want to stop that,” said Sheriff Judd. “We just want voluntary cooperation with the law.”