POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A knife-wielding man was shot and killed Thursday evening after he punched a sergeant and later began threatening officers with a knife, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:10 p.m., Auburndale police officers were dispatched to the Circle K store at Berkeley Road and US 92 for a reported stolen 2011 Kia Sorento.

Deputies said a two-vehicle crash was reported on the on-ramp to eastbound Polk Parkway from US 92 West at 11:18 p.m.

When an Auburndale police sergeant arrived at the crash scene five minutes later, he determined one of the vehicles was the stolen Kia.

Shortly after, the suspect, who has not been identified, charged at and punched the sergeant, deputies said. The sergeant discharged his Taser but the suspect pulled out a Taser probe and continued to resist the officer.

When a Polk County deputy, four other APD officers and a K-9 arrived, the suspect began threatening them with a knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the K-9 “engaged the suspect” but the suspect fought off the dog and “aggressively approached officers again with the knife.”

Four of the APD officers and the PCSO deputy fired their guns at the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said they began life-saving measures, however, the suspect died at the scene.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force will conduct an investigation.

Auburndale police will investigate the vehicle theft and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit will also conduct an investigation.