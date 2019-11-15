Kathleen residents and business owners can apply Friday for tornado assistance

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents whose homes and businesses destroyed by a tornado last month, can get some much needed assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA is hosting a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at The Salvation Army located on Kathleen Rd.

A tornado ripped through Kathleen on Oct. 18 as a result of Tropical Storm Nestor.

The storm left Kathleen Middle School exposed and damaged the roof at Oscar Pope Elementary School.

Fifth graders there were displaced.

More than 50 homes were destroyed.

Low-interest loans will be available to those impacted.

SBA staff will be onsite to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications at The Salvation Army in Kathleen through Tuesday, Nov. 26th.

Hours are:

Friday, Nov. 15 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sundays Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 26 Closes at 4 p.m.

Residents and business owners have several ways that they can apply for assistance. They include applying online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Application filing deadlines for these SBA loans will be Jan. 13, 2020 for physical damages to property and August 13, 2020 for economic injury.

