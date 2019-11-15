Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Kathleen residents and business owners can apply Friday for tornado assistance

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Elite Land Management Inc.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents whose homes and businesses destroyed by a tornado last month, can get some much needed assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA is hosting a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at The Salvation Army located on Kathleen Rd.

A tornado ripped through Kathleen on Oct. 18 as a result of Tropical Storm Nestor.

The storm left Kathleen Middle School exposed and damaged the roof at Oscar Pope Elementary School.

Fifth graders there were displaced.

More than 50 homes were destroyed.

Low-interest loans will be available to those impacted.

SBA staff will be onsite to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications at The Salvation Army in Kathleen through Tuesday, Nov. 26th.

Hours are:
 Friday, Nov. 15 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sundays Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 26 Closes at 4 p.m.

Residents and business owners have several ways that they can apply for assistance. They include applying online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Application filing deadlines for these SBA loans will be Jan. 13, 2020 for physical damages to property and August 13, 2020 for economic injury.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss