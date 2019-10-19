Kathleen Middle School cancels classes to repair storm damage

POLK CO. (WFLA) – After an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Polk County Friday night, the recovery has just begun.

For some, it may take a while and that includes one middle school damaged heavily.

The signs of what a 120 mile per hour wind tornado can do are clearly visible in the holes in the roof, the soggy insulation littering desks and chairs, and inches of water still on the classroom floors of Kathleen Middle School.

After assessing the mayhem, crews began working on the school. First, they began by removing the trash and ruined drywall and rooftop, then covering up as much of the exposed building as possible.

Polk County Schools is canceling classes at Kathleen Middle on Monday and Tuesday. However, all other Polk County public schools are expected to hold classes as normal.

The school’s fall festival is set to happen on Oct. 24. However, there is no word on if that will still happen or be moved.

