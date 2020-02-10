Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County teacher was arrested for DUI after deputies say his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Jeff Gulden, 49, was pulled over Saturday night on State Road 60 because the tail lights on his camper were out.

Deputies say Gulden displayed signs of impairment, including staggering while walking, swaying while standing still, slurred speech, and confusion and there were several empty cans of alcohol within the vehicle.

But that’s not all, deputies say the trailer was stolen out of Hillsborough County.

“This is very disappointing – a teacher, who is supposed to be a positive role model for kids, driving under the influence and pulling a stolen camper,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

