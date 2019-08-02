K-9 visits children at Lakeland Regional Health

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A local hero paid a visit to a Lakeland Regional Health hospital to make the day a little brighter for young patients.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office shared a touching video of K-9 Scotty visiting the children in their hospital bed along with members of the Kathleen Masonic Lodge No. 338 and Lakeland police officers.

It was all part of the lodge’s “K-9’s for Kids” program, which was established to give the public an opportunity to get to know their local officers in an informal setting and to bring joy to children.

At the hospital, the patients and the children got to meet and interact with K-9 Scotty, his handler and other officers.

“Needless to say, K-9 Officer Scotty was the hit of the afternoon, posing (or “paw-sing”) for pictures with the children and their families!” police said in a post on Facebook.

