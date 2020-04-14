K-9 deputy returning to force after being stabbed in the head nine times

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is returning to the force after being stabbed multiple times in the head with a kitchen knife during a failed burglary attempt.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced K-9 Vise will be returning to work on April 15 after Carl McHargh Jr stabbed the K-9 and cut Deputy Cronin back on March 28.

K-9 Vise was taken to Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic where he underwent surgery for nine stab wounds and an arterial bleed. While Deputy Cronin suffered a laceration while wrestling the knife out of the suspect’s hand.

Guess who’s cleared for duty? K9 Vise will be back out on the road tomorrow (April 15th) after being stabbed in the line of duty. Such a good boy!!!! Here he is on #TongueOutTuesday checking out a package of treats he got from Delaware 💚 pic.twitter.com/FCGfW1C2gk — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) April 14, 2020

McHargh Jr. died from cocaine intoxication on March 31.

If McHargh Jr. had survived, he would have been charged with armed occupied burglary, offense against a police dog with great bodily harm, three counts resisting arrest with violence, three counts battery on a law enforcement officer, and petit theft.