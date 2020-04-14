Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

K-9 deputy returning to force after being stabbed in the head nine times

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is returning to the force after being stabbed multiple times in the head with a kitchen knife during a failed burglary attempt.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced K-9 Vise will be returning to work on April 15 after Carl McHargh Jr stabbed the K-9 and cut Deputy Cronin back on March 28.

K-9 Vise was taken to Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic where he underwent surgery for nine stab wounds and an arterial bleed. While Deputy Cronin suffered a laceration while wrestling the knife out of the suspect’s hand.

McHargh Jr. died from cocaine intoxication on March 31.

If McHargh Jr. had survived, he would have been charged with armed occupied burglary, offense against a police dog with great bodily harm, three counts resisting arrest with violence, three counts battery on a law enforcement officer, and petit theft.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

NewsChannel 8 First at 4:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 First at 4:00 p.m."

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"

Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic clause leaves small business owners without help from insurance companies"

Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports to begin seeing CARES Act funds"

Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough coronavirus: Attorney plans to sue in response to county's daily curfew"

'I just hope to save lives': New Port Richey nurse headed to NYC to help COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just hope to save lives': New Port Richey nurse headed to NYC to help COVID-19 patients"

'I just hope to save lives' New Port Richey nurse headed to New York to help COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just hope to save lives' New Port Richey nurse headed to New York to help COVID-19 patients"

Hillsborough County charge porch pirates with felony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County charge porch pirates with felony"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss