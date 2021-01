FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a paramedic with Polk County Fire Rescue after learning he allegedly stole coronavirus vaccine vials.

Sheriff Grady Judd will be joined by Fire Chief Robert Weech and Deputy County Manager Joe Halman at a press conference around 11 a.m.

