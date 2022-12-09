POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man related to two others accused of storming the nation’s capitol building on January 6, 2021, was arrested by Polk County deputies Thursday on several weapon-related charges.

Deputies said Samuel Doolin, the older brother of Joshua Doolin, and the cousin of Jonathan Pollack — who were both indicted for their involvement in the capitol riot — was stopped by deputies Thursday for driving his truck without a tag.

Without providing additional details, the sheriff’s office said Samuel was charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle, two counts of possession of a machine gun, resisting arrest, and altering the serial number of a firearm.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide additional information Friday at 12:30 p.m.

