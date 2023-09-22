POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — This coffee company loves Sheriff Grady Judd, a latte!

Dark Horse Coffee Company in Plant City is supporting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with their newest brew, Java Judd!

Half of the proceeds made from customers buying a Jave Judd will go to K-9s for Cops Polk County which will allow them to buy new dogs for the unit.

So far, the unit has purchased 27 dogs.

The video shows Grady Judd doing a blind coffee taste, as he tries four new coffee flavors from the coffee company.

Sheriff Judd is heard saying two of the coffees smell just like coffee, although he can tell the difference between the two blends. One coffee he said had a fruity, grapefruit taste to it.

“That is tremendous,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.