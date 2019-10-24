“It’s not anything that’s going to damage the spirit of Kathleen”: Middle principal addresses teachers following tornado storm damage

KATHLEEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite having significant roof damage after a EF-2 tornado ripped through the area, Kathleen Middle School Principal Sheila Gregory wants teachers and faculty to continue to embrace a positive school spirit.

“The damage is just damage. It’s not anything that’s going to damage the spirit of Kathleen,” Gregory said Thursday morning in a meeting. “It’s not going to damage the instructional momentum that we’ve got going on here at Kathleen. And, it’s not going to diminish how we all feel working together.”

Kathleen Middle School has extended the cancellation of classes until Monday, Oct. 28.

Portable classrooms and bathrooms are being installed to accommodate students who attended class in the damaged classrooms. Lakeland Electric was at the school Thursday hooking up the portables to power.



Pasco County says the repairs and renovations to the school will take several months.

Horace Mann Insurance Co. helped coordinate lunch for the teachers during Thursday’s school meeting.

Kathleen Middle School Facebook page will be posting updates throughout the day with some pictures of the progress they’re making.

