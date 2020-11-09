‘It’s momentous’: Polk women celebrate America’s first female vice president-elect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Trump campaign legal disputes and recounts aside, America is on track to swear-in its first female vice president in January.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” said Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, a U.S. Senator from California.

Women, women of color and women who advocate for girls in Polk County are all celebrating the milestone.

Harris is of Jamaican and South Asian descent.

Angela Oliver

“Young girls looking at Kamala Harris now have a dream that they possibly never had before,” said Andrea Oliver, a journalist and host of LkldNow in View.

Like Harris’ father, Lakeland’s Oliver was born in Jamaica.

She knows what it’s like to be dismissed, to have to work twice as hard to get half as far.

“You recognize that you have so much you must prove: that you’re viable, that you’re educated, that you know what you’re saying. The chance that you might not be up to par or up to snuff has nothing to do with your ability,” she said.

Oliver hopes Harris’ presence in the White House chips away at that burden women of color face.

“If you’re willing to be determined and pursue, I believe it says so much to young girls of color that it’s attainable. You can get there,” said Oliver.

On Twitter Monday, Harris thanked Black women for their contribution to her presumed victory.

I want to speak directly to the Black women in our country. Thank you. You are too often overlooked, and yet are asked time and again to step up and be the backbone of our democracy. We could not have done this without you. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 9, 2020

“I want to speak directly to the Black women in our country. Thank you. You are too often overlooked, and yet are asked time and again to step up and be the backbone of our democracy. We could not have done this without you,” she tweeted.

“It’s momentous,” said Peggy Threlkel, executive director, Girls Inc. of Winter Haven.

The organization held a mock election last week.

The girls overwhelmingly checked the box for the Biden/Harris ticket.

“The majority are girls of color. So the impact that this could have on them and being able to think out and see what their future may hold is something that’s really exciting,” said Threlkel.

Girls Inc. of Lakeland and Bartow acknowledged the historic milestone on Facebook.

“Congratulations Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris! What a historical moment for girls and women throughout our nation! #strongsmartbold #allthingsarepossible”

Harris is also the first nominee on a major presidential party ticket to have graduated from a historically black college or university (HBCU).

