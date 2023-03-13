POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Jeffrey Musgrove, 32, had dreams of opening a fine dining establishment in Lakeland, according to his wife and high school sweetheart.

In the meantime, he enjoyed working as a chef and a cook at popular Orlando theme park restaurants.

That’s where he was coming from Thursday night on his motorcycle, according to his brother-in-law Daniel Delgado.

“From what I understand, traffic was stopped there because of some construction. So he was just sitting in traffic,” he said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, 22-year old Jesus Bravo-Bravo crashed into a motorcyclist and another vehicle, which were stopped on I-4 westbound near Davenport.

Bravo-Bravo was driving a stolen van out of Auburndale, and fled the scene on foot, according to FHP.

There is no update on Bravo-Bravo’s status, an FHP spokesperson told News Channel 8 Monday.

Musgrove’s family has identified him as the 32-year old motorcyclist who died in the crash.

Courtesy – Jeffrey Musgrove

“It hurts. It kind of makes you angry that this guy is still out there. He gets to, I don’t know if he’s going home, but he gets to see another day. This great father, this great person is no longer here,” said Delgado.

Delgado said Musgrove started dating his younger sister, Andrea, in high school in South Florida.

“At first, it was a typical big brother, like, ‘Who are you? This is my little sister,’” he recalled.

But it didn’t take long for the whole family to fall in love with Musgrove.

In 2014, the high school sweethearts were married, eventually had two children and moved to Lakeland.

“He would take jobs that would have him working a 12, 13 hour shift but he was like this is the best for my family. So I saw him go from high school kid, boyfriend, girlfriend to ‘I’m gonna take the lead for this family’,” Delgado said.

But now, Delgado says he feels like he lost a brother.

“You 100% want justice but also, at the end of the day, that’s not gonna change anything. That’s not gonna bring him back. So it’s also like, do you want to waste your energy and dwell on anger and all that?” said Delgado.

FHP asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bravo-Bravo to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.