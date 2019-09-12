Investigations launched after student injured in Polk locker room attack

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County student is facing a battery charge and will miss at least ten days of school after a locker room attack.

Video of the attack has been shared more than 6,000 times on Facebook.

Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd told reporters Thursday the district is reviewing videos and evidence related to the attack this week at Blake Academy in Lakeland.

A 12-year-old boy is shown on cell phone video being beat up by a student while others watched and recorded. It all happened during gym class.

The boy seen on video punching the child has been suspended for ten days and could face further disciplinary action, Byrd said. Boys who recorded the incident are also suspended.

The school district is not releasing the ages of any of those boys.

The victim’s mother, Lauren Springfield, posted the video on Facebook after she felt she wasn’t being provided enough information about the incident.

“I was nauseated. I was disturbed. It was almost like an out of body experience, seeing my child go through this,” she said.

She said her son sustained injuries, including cuts above his brow, swelling and a welt on his head.

There is no adult seen or heard from throughout the several minute attack caught on video.

“Where was the teacher?” asked Superintendent Byrd. “I would tell you that the teachers are supposed to be ensuring that all students are safe when they’re in their care. We are investigating that teacher and discipline will follow.”

