Insanity defense considered for ex-Marine in Lakeland family slaying

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An insanity defense is being considered for an ex-Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family under the delusion they were part of a child sex trafficking ring.

A lawyer for Bryan Riley told a Polk County judge Monday more time is needed to gather details of Riley’s past and hire mental health experts before a decision is made on his defense.

Riley faces 18 counts in the Capital Murder case, covering a shooting that left three adults and an infant dead, and another girl injured.

They asked for a year delay, but prosecutors say only 45 extra days are needed.

The judge did not immediately rule. Riley is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday to murder and other charges.

